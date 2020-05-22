Albuquerque Isotopes join with Feeding America to aid local food bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Raising money for local food banks while honoring local heroes on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic is what Minor League Baseball’s CommUNITY First Campaign is all about.

They have joined with Feeding America to raise funds for local food banks and honor local heroes on the front lines of the pandemic. Donations will be distributed by Feeding America to local food banks within near the local MLB team. The Albuquerque Isotopes have chosen to give aid to the Roadrunner Food Bank.

“For every ten dollars that is donated in the CommUNITY First Campaign, one ticket to a future Isotopes game will be donated to a local hero of the pandemic,” Michelle Montoya, Director of Community Relations for the Albuquerque Isotopes said. People who want to donate can do so by contacting the Isotopes on Instagram or Twitter.

