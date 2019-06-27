Albuquerque Isotopes join KRQE Cares for ‘Storytime in the Park’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kids got a little reading help from some fan favorites at Storytime in the Park Thursday.

Albuquerque Isotopes players and the fuzzy orange mascot, Orbit, came out to the KRQE Cares event at Trumbull Park. They had fun in the sun as the team read to the children and hung out for lunch.

“Just getting the members of the communities involved and having them show up, it’s priceless and the kids love it,” Shannon Trujillo, an APS teacher, said.

Kids got to participate in a seed-planting activity, and they got a free book. For six weeks, teachers will be reading at parks across the city, Monday through Friday.

For a list of times and locations, click here.