ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes home opener is Tuesday, April 12. The 20th season of Isotopes baseball is here and the team is ready to show off what they have in store for fans.

Isotopes officials are excited for this year’s concession items. Last week the Isotopes unveiled three new menu items all featuring New Mexican twists on popular food items.

There is some new merchandise available for the home opener at Rio Grande Credit Union Field. They have four new designs to celebrate the 20th anniversary and home opener. The exclusive merchandise will only be available at the Isotopes Pro Shop located at the park.

Isotopes officials say it is all about the giveaways this season. They also say to get there early on the giveaway days to snag some cool gifts from the Isotopes Park. The home opener giveaway is a fleece Orbit blanket that will be given to the first 2,000 fans in attendance. View full list of promotion nights.

John Traub General Manager says he is excited about fans being able to come out and enjoy themselves. This is the first home opener in April since 2019.

There are no COVID protocols required for the event. The Isotopes at the home opener is on April 12 at 6:35 p.m. and gates will open at 5:35 p.m. For tickets and information, visit https://www.milb.com/albuquerque.