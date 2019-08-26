Albuquerque Isotopes’ head groundskeeper earns national attention

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes head groundskeeper is getting national recognition for his outstanding work on the baseball field.

Clint Belau received the Presidential Commendation from the Pacific Coast League for a second straight year. But this year’s been a different challenge, with the field switching back-and-forth from baseball to soccer for the New Mexico United.

He says it’s motivated him to up his game.

“My goal is when baseball eams come in, visiting teams come in, they don’t even know that soccer has been played here,” Belau said.

Bleau joined the Isotopes back in 2013 before becoming the head groundskeeper last season.