ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes announced its Jackie Robinson Celebration Art and Essay Project. Students from kindergarten to 12th grade can turn in an essay, poem or artwork about Jackie Robinson and receive four tickets to the Jackie Robinson Celebration game on Tuesday, April 18.

Students can submit their projects on the following topics:

Why was Jackie Robinson’s impact so important on America?

What inspiration can you draw from Jackie Robinson to break barriers we continue to face today?

Do you have a goal/desire to become the “first” to accomplish something in your life? If so, what is is and why?

All students need to submit their projects by Friday, April 14. Projects can be submitted Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Isotopes Park Administrative Office.