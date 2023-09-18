ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes will have multiple giveaways and promotions during their final homestand of the season this week.
The homestand begins Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. with the first game of a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Isotopes released the following schedule of games, fireworks and giveaways.
Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6:35 pm
- Kindness Night, presented by The Jennifer Riordan Foundation
- The Kindness Moment will occur in the middle of the 6th inning where all fans, players, coaches and umpires will stand and display their kindness pledge on a personalized placard
- Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6:05 pm
- Native American Heritage Night (NAHN), nine pueblos represented
- National Anthem sung in Navajo by Ariah Sunshine Vallo and in English by Sydnie Pino
- Ceremonial first pitches thrown by Sherman Martinez who threw no-hitter at Pojoaque High School and speed skater Ross Anderson
- Native American non-profit groups will have booths on the concourse
- Authentic dance performances
- NAHN logo created by Forrest Titla and Joshua Martinez
- Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
Thursday, Sept. 21 at 11:05 am
- School Day Matinee
- Blake’s Lotaburger Kids and Adults Fun Run (weather permitting)
Friday, Sept. 22 at 6:35 pm
- Fan Appreciation Weekend with special giveaways throughout the game
- Post-game Fireworks Show, presented by New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau
- Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:35 pm
- Fan Appreciation Weekend with special giveaways throughout the game
- Pre-game Isotopes Player Award Ceremony
- Post-game Fireworks Show, presented by Tecate Alta
- Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1:35 pm
- Final Game of the 2023 Season
- Players greet fans upon entrance (from approximately 12:00-12:20 p.m.)
- All In Autographs Isotopes player autograph session (approximately 12:00-12:20 pm)
- Final Mariachis game, presented by Modelo Especial
- Mariachis Jersey giveaway to first 3,000 fans 16 and older, courtesy of Palo Verde Generating Station
- Fan Appreciation Weekend with special giveaways throughout the game
- Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)
Tickets can be purchased online at abqisotopes.com or at the Isotopes Park Box Office which opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday to Sunday.