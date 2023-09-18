ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes will have multiple giveaways and promotions during their final homestand of the season this week.

The homestand begins Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. with the first game of a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Isotopes released the following schedule of games, fireworks and giveaways.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6:35 pm

Kindness Night, presented by The Jennifer Riordan Foundation

The Kindness Moment will occur in the middle of the 6 th inning where all fans, players, coaches and umpires will stand and display their kindness pledge on a personalized placard

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6:05 pm

Native American Heritage Night (NAHN), nine pueblos represented

National Anthem sung in Navajo by Ariah Sunshine Vallo and in English by Sydnie Pino

Ceremonial first pitches thrown by Sherman Martinez who threw no-hitter at Pojoaque High School and speed skater Ross Anderson

Native American non-profit groups will have booths on the concourse

Authentic dance performances

NAHN logo created by Forrest Titla and Joshua Martinez

Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 11:05 am

School Day Matinee

Blake’s Lotaburger Kids and Adults Fun Run (weather permitting)

Friday, Sept. 22 at 6:35 pm

Fan Appreciation Weekend with special giveaways throughout the game

Post-game Fireworks Show, presented by New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau

Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:35 pm

Fan Appreciation Weekend with special giveaways throughout the game

Pre-game Isotopes Player Award Ceremony

Post-game Fireworks Show, presented by Tecate Alta

Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1:35 pm

Final Game of the 2023 Season

Players greet fans upon entrance (from approximately 12:00-12:20 p.m.)

All In Autographs Isotopes player autograph session (approximately 12:00-12:20 pm)

Final Mariachis game, presented by Modelo Especial

Mariachis Jersey giveaway to first 3,000 fans 16 and older, courtesy of Palo Verde Generating Station

Fan Appreciation Weekend with special giveaways throughout the game

Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Tickets can be purchased online at abqisotopes.com or at the Isotopes Park Box Office which opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday to Sunday.