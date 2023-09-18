ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes will have multiple giveaways and promotions during their final homestand of the season this week.

The homestand begins Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. with the first game of a six-game set against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, an affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

The Isotopes released the following schedule of games, fireworks and giveaways.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 6:35 pm

  • Kindness Night, presented by The Jennifer Riordan Foundation
  • The Kindness Moment will occur in the middle of the 6th inning where all fans, players, coaches and umpires will stand and display their kindness pledge on a personalized placard
  • Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6:05 pm

  • Native American Heritage Night (NAHN), nine pueblos represented
  • National Anthem sung in Navajo by Ariah Sunshine Vallo and in English by Sydnie Pino
  • Ceremonial first pitches thrown by Sherman Martinez who threw no-hitter at Pojoaque High School and speed skater Ross Anderson
  • Native American non-profit groups will have booths on the concourse
  • Authentic dance performances 
  • NAHN logo created by Forrest Titla and Joshua Martinez
  • Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Thursday, Sept. 21 at 11:05 am

  • School Day Matinee
  • Blake’s Lotaburger Kids and Adults Fun Run (weather permitting)

Friday, Sept. 22 at 6:35 pm

  • Fan Appreciation Weekend with special giveaways throughout the game
  • Post-game Fireworks Show, presented by New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau
  • Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:35 pm

  • Fan Appreciation Weekend with special giveaways throughout the game
  • Pre-game Isotopes Player Award Ceremony
  • Post-game Fireworks Show, presented by Tecate Alta
  • Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1:35 pm

  • Final Game of the 2023 Season
  • Players greet fans upon entrance (from approximately 12:00-12:20 p.m.)
  • All In Autographs Isotopes player autograph session (approximately 12:00-12:20 pm)
  • Final Mariachis game, presented by Modelo Especial
  • Mariachis Jersey giveaway to first 3,000 fans 16 and older, courtesy of Palo Verde Generating Station
  • Fan Appreciation Weekend with special giveaways throughout the game
  • Blake’s Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

Tickets can be purchased online at abqisotopes.com or at the Isotopes Park Box Office which opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday to Sunday.