ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are collecting new and used clothing for a good cause.

The Isotopes’ clothing caravan will help Locker #505 restock its shelves. Locker #505 is a local non-profit that collects items for underprivileged kids in Albuquerque. This year, Locker #505 has helped more than 1,900 kids in need.

The Isotopes are collecting the following clothing items:

New or gently used items

Boy’s shirts (sizes 7, 12, 14, 16 & 18)

Girl’s shirts (sizes 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 16 & 18)

Men’s hoodies (sizes 2X – 5X)

Women’s hoodies (sizes XS – M)

Girl’s light jackets/hoodies (sizes 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 & 18)

Men’s sweats (sizes S – 5X)

Women’s sweats (sizes XS – 2X)

Girl’s leggings, sweatpants & jeans (sizes 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 16 & 18)

Boy’s jeans, sweatpants & athletic shorts (sizes 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16 & 18)

New items only

Boy’s underwear (sizes 4/5, 6/7, 14/16, & 18/20)

Girl’s underwear (size 18)

Men’s underwear (sizes S – 2X)

Women’s underwear (sizes 5 & 6)

Boy’s shoes (sizes 13, 1, 2, 4, 5 & 6)

Girl’s shoes (sizes 12, 13, 1, 2, 3 & 4)

Men’s shoes (sizes 6, 7, 8, 8.5, 9, 10.5, 11, 12, 13 & 14)

Women’s shoes (sizes 5, 6, 6.5, 7, 7.5 & 8)

Hygiene products

Donations can be dropped off at the Isotopes Pro Shop, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the month of November.