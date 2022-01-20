Albuquerque Isotopes annual job fair held online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes annual job fair will be online this year. The team announced that the event will be done exclusively online for the dozen of jobs that open for the upcoming season.
Jobs run from mid-March to mid-October. Interested applicants need to submit only one application and can choose up to three positions to apply for. You can also attach your resume to the email when applying. More information can be found at https://www.milb.com/albuquerque/ballpark/employment-opportunities.
The following openings will be available:
- ISOTOPES POSITIONS
- Access Controller
- Bag Checker/Gate Greeter
- Bat Boy/Clubhouse Assistant
- Cleaning Staff
- Fun Zone Attendant
- Grounds Crew (Game Day)
- Groundskeeper (Full-Time Seasonal)
- Metal Detector/Divestor
- Music Operator
- Parking Attendant
- Pro Shop Attendant
- Promo Crew
- Security
- Ticket Seller
- Ticket Taker
- Usher
- Videoboard Operator
SPECTRA FOOD SERVICES POSITIONS
- Bartender
- Cashier
- Catering
- Catering Runner
- Catering Supervisor
- Concession Stand Leader
- Sconcession Supervisor
- Cook
- Dishwasher
- Prep Cook
- Security Personnel
- Warehouse Worker