Albuquerque Isotopes annual job fair held online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Isotopes annual job fair will be online this year. The team announced that the event will be done exclusively online for the dozen of jobs that open for the upcoming season.

Jobs run from mid-March to mid-October. Interested applicants need to submit only one application and can choose up to three positions to apply for. You can also attach your resume to the email when applying. More information can be found at https://www.milb.com/albuquerque/ballpark/employment-opportunities.

The following openings will be available:

ISOTOPES POSITIONS

Access Controller

Bag Checker/Gate Greeter

Bat Boy/Clubhouse Assistant

Cleaning Staff

Fun Zone Attendant

Grounds Crew (Game Day)

Groundskeeper (Full-Time Seasonal)

Metal Detector/Divestor

Music Operator

Parking Attendant

Pro Shop Attendant

Promo Crew

Security

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Usher

Videoboard Operator

SPECTRA FOOD SERVICES POSITIONS