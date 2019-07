ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes alter-ego Mariachis De Nuevo Mexico has proven popular once again.

It was announced Wednesday, the Mariachis have been voted as the best 2019 Copa De La Diversion identity in an online fan contest.

The ‘Topes transformed into the Mariachis several times this season as part of the Minor League Baseball’s “Copa De La Diversion” initiative. The Mariachis beat out 71 other teams.