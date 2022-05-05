ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is offering support to New Mexicans affected by wildfires. Albuquerque Fire Rescue has been cycling firefighting crews up north since early April. Meanwhile, the Emergency Management Department is coordinating the delivery of food, hygiene products, cots, and blankets.

The city is also offering free services for evacuees including childcare, emergency housing, and RV parking at Balloon Fiesta Park. “We’re blessed to have a lot here, a lot of resources and services, but I think that also means it’s our responsibility when we have excess capacity as we do right now, to reach out and help the communities around us,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller.

The city also wants to help evacuees relieve stress by offering free admission to the Biopark, Balloon Museum, and city golf courses. Anyone with a San Miguel or Mora County ID qualifies.