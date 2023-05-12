ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Office of Internal Audit looks into city programs and departments to check for issues and wasteful spending. Now, the office is taking suggestions on which city projects should get an audit.

“Audits considered for inclusion in the Annual Audit Plan are compiled from suggestions from the public, city staff and elected officials,” the Office of Internal Audit says on their website. Audit ideas also come from complaints/tips and programs chosen by staff.

Now, you can submit ideas for programs or departments to auditors in an online survey. The Office of Internal Audit says the survey takes about five minutes and lets the public give thoughts on areas of the city that might benefit from an independent audit or review.

Survey responses are anonymous, the office says. Survey questions ask things like: “Which specific City divisions, programs, or processes do you believe are most susceptible to improper transactions, theft, fraud, waste, or abuse?”

They survey can be found online at this link. Survey responses will help the Office of Internal Audit compile the audit list for Fiscal Year 2024.