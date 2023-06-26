ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s hot out. In fact, data reveals Albuquerque is currently above average temperatures, and the temperature is even above the “max temperature normal.”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) keeps tabs on temperatures around the country. Their data from 1991 to 2020 shows that the average temperature for the Albuquerque area in late June (the 26th) is 78 degrees Fahrenheit. The max normal temperature normal (or average) is 92 degrees Fahrenheit.

This year, forecasts predict temperatures around the metro might reach more than 95 degrees Fahrenheit, above the average for this time of year, but far from the record.

“Our average is 92, with the hottest temperature so far this year being 97 which occurred this past Friday,” says KRQE News 13 meteorologist Zoe Mintz. “The hottest temperature ever recorded in Albuquerque was 107 degrees Fahrenheit on June 26, 1994, so [current temperatures are] nowhere near record-breaking.”

What’s behind the recent heat? Mintz says regional pressure is playing a key role.

“It all revolves around high pressure that’s been dominating the forecast. High pressure creates sinking air, which compresses the air and therefore heats it up. A huge ridge of high pressure has been sitting over northern Mexico for the past week, creating record high temperatures across Texas and southeastern parts of the state,” Mintz says. “As of today, Roswell is tied for the longest stretch of days at or above 105 degrees Fahrenheit in a row (8 days) and will most likely reach 11 days at or above 105 degrees Fahrenheit, smashing the previous record. Luckily, high pressure will begin pushing east later this week, allowing a bit of the heat to subside.”

Satellite imagery from June 23, 2023, shows a heat dome over northern Mexico stretching into Texas and New Mexico. Image from NASA Worldview.

And part of the reason it feels so hot all of a sudden is because the heat did come suddenly.

“The entire first half of June was actually below average temperature-wise across the Albuquerque metro,” Mintz says. “If you think back to late May and early June, you’ll remember a period of very active weather with daily chances for afternoon showers and storms. This increased moisture and precipitation kept temperatures well below average. However, as dry air moved in with high pressure by the middle of June, temperatures started very quickly heating up. The rainy pattern ended very abruptly, followed by strong high pressure and dry air which allowed summer temperatures to flip a switch so to speak by late June.”

With summer temperatures hitting parts of New Mexico, it’s important to stay safe in the heat. That means knowing your limits.

“Staying safe in the heat means knowing what your body can and can’t handle. Younger and older people cannot spend as much time in the heat compared to healthy adults,” Mintz says. “Wear light, loose-fitting clothing if you plan on spending time outdoors. It’s important to drink plenty of water, continue to reapply sunscreen every two hours, and limit time in the sun.”