ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even during the COVID-19 pandemic Albuquerque Involved has continued to serve the nonprofit community with their monthly grant, donation drives, and virtual service projects. Their AIM Program is focusing primarily on sophomores and juniors in high school. Albuquerque Involved board member Shana Baker discusses the program and how it’s teaching high schoolers the value of community service.
Albuquerque Involved’s AIM Program now accepting applications
by: Allison KeysPosted: / Updated: