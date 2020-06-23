Albuquerque Involved’s AIM Program now accepting applications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - This summer as communities begin to reopen, McDonald's restaurants expect to hire 260,000 employees across the country including 470 employees in Albuquerque. This announcement comes as the fast food restaurants start to allow customers back into their dining rooms while also implementing new precautions.

McDonald's reports that it has implemented almost 50 new safety procedures in order to protect their employees and customers. These precautions include wellness and temperature checks, floor stickers to ensure social distancing, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees, and training for dining rooms.