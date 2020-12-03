Albuquerque Involved has given $200K to local nonprofit community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Involved is a local nonprofit that serves those who want to connect with their community but struggle to find a time or place to start. In November, they reached a major milestone and have given away over $200,000 in grant money to local nonprofits.

Albuquerque Involved Executive Director Shana Baker discusses how they were able to do this and how those in the community can join in. Every month, Albuquerque Involved member contributions are combined and are awarded as a grant to one local nonprofit agency.

Members select the amount that best fits into their budgets and once collected Albuquerque Involved posts three short videos of local nonprofits describing their need. Members then cast their vote for which organization should receive the grant.

Additionally, Albuquerque Involved organizes community service opportunities for members to participate in. Since starting the donations in 2013, Albuquerque Involved reports that grants have grown from $1,000 per month to $3,300 per month and are made up of small, individual donations of an average of $22 each.

For more information on Albuquerque Involved or to join their organization as a member, visit abqinvolved.org or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.