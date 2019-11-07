Albuquerque Involved gets members, families involved in giving and service to nonprofits

Be the change you’d like to see in the Albuquerque community. Albuquerque Involved makes it easy for busy residents to get involved in community service with nonprofits.

Albuquerque involved donates a grant made up of member contributions to one nonprofit each month. Members of Albuquerque Involved will get to select and vote on one of three nonprofits to receive the grant.

Volunteers also participate in regular service events and are as involved as much as they’d like.

On Sunday, November 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. help volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House as a guest chef. Volunteers will help prepare a meal for the guests at the Ronald McDonald House.

Kids over the age of 10 are welcome. ABQ Involved coordinates the event and purchases the food volunteers will cook.

On Thursday, November 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Albuquerque Involved will be helping to provide a special Thanksgiving for the families of Crossroads for Women.

Crossroads families will enjoy dinner, pick up food boxes containing supplies for making Thanksgiving dinner, and will create holiday arts and crafts. This event is open to Albuquerque Involved volunteers and Crossroads families only.

On Thursday, November 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. volunteers will register guests and perform additional tasks to help with Heading Home’s annual celebration, A Journey Home. Business casual attire is appropriate for this event.

On Saturday, November 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. volunteers will be sorting food, and working with customers to shop, and load groceries at the Storehouse Food Pantry. Children 8 and older are welcome at this event.