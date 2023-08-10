ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Involved serves people who want to connect with the community, but struggle to find the time or place. This month marks their 10th anniversary and they are celebrating with a community event.

They will kick off the day at Montgomery Park, 5301 Ponderosa Avenue Northeast Albuquerque, NM 87110, on Saturday, August 12 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. where they will partner with Locker 505, the Storehouse, and the City of Albuquerque Open Space.

There will be plenty of volunteer opportunities and they encourage families and groups to sign up. After the service projects are completed they will meet up again at Montgomery Park for food and games to continue the celebration of its anniversary.