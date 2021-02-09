Albuquerque Involved announces new grant opportunity for local nonprofits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Involved helps people who want to connect with the community but struggle to find the time or place to start. Albuquerque Involved board member Shana Baker discusses the work the organization is doing and a new opportunity for nonprofits.

Albuquerque Involved is a nonprofit donation and service organization that makes it simple for busy individuals to give back to nonprofits in the community. Their goal is to help members find agencies that they are passionate about and get them involved to help out those nonprofits directly.

Every month, all Albuquerque Involved member contributions are combined and are awarded as a grant to one local nonprofit agency. Members choose the amount that best fits their budget and 100% of their contribution goes to the nonprofit.

The organization posts three short videos each month of local nonprofits describing their need. Members then watch and learn about the work of the nonprofit applicants and cast a vote online of which of the three organizations should receive the grant.

Once voting closes, Albuquerque Involved announces the winner of the grant. Additionally, Albuquerque Involved allows members to sign up online to participate in monthly service opportunities. Members can sign up to participate as often as they’d like.

There are limited opportunities for volunteers due to COVID-19, however, Shana explains that Albuquerque Involved has participated in some outdoor events as the temperatures warm up. They are currently working with the Rio Grande Food Bank for their outdoor box distribution that takes place twice a month. Those interested can view the events and sign up online.

Albuquerque Involved now has a new grant opportunity in which three grants of $3,333 each will be awarded by their high school group Albuquerque Involved Mentees (AIM). The AIM program was created to help high school students discover and interact with the nonprofits in the Albuquerque area.

Due to COVID-19, the group has not been able to take part in hands-on opportunities however, the students have been able to meet up remotely to design an application and evaluation process for giving their own grant.

The AIM grants will be awarded in May of 2021 with applications due on March 20, 2021. Finalists will be selected and notified by April 5, 2021, and will be required to have a Zoom interview with AIM program participants. To apply for AIM, visit abqinvolved.org.