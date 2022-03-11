ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re wearing athletic shoes right now, you have a New Mexican to thank for helping design them. From Nikes to Brooks, Stan Hockerson revolutionized shoes.

You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who knows more about athletic shoes than Stan Hockerson. This runner’s shoe story starts in 1976.

“And the shoes didn’t seem to be very good back then. And I was training for the Olympic Trials in the marathon so I was blowing through them quite fast and I didn’t have the money. So I started to cut up old ones and fix them up,” Hockerson said.

Back then, shoes used to sit on top of the midsole. Hockerson tried dropping the shoes inside the midsole to add more control. His dad knew he was on to something big, taking him to a patent attorney. He invested the first cross-trainer shoe, but it took 10 years to convince the big companies.

And then there were legal battles. “And then finally, Nike was making the air max which incorporated it so we licensed it to Nike,” Hockerson said. “So everybody else copied Nike, and now I had to be a lawyer and go after all of them for infringement.”

But now, his design can be found in just about every athletic shoe made. “There’s not an NBA player that doesn’t play in this,” Hockerson said.

Hokcerson opened Heart and Sole Shoe Store in Albuquerque in 2000, a store that’s full of history, and Hockerson is looking to disrupt the shoe industry again with a new patent.

“We can tune both feet so they’re perfectly neutral and my partner has put a sensor in these wedges that will eventually email your phone and tell you when it’s starting to fail,” Hockerson said. “We’re going to Nike or Adidas with that one.”