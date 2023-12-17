ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Construction to expand the Albuquerque International Sunport’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) began a while ago. Saturday was the first day travelers were able to get the first glimpse of the renovations.

“This is a big milestone for us,” said Manny Manriquez, innovation and commercial development manager for the Albuquerque International Sunport.

With the expansion of the new TSA area, the Sunport is one step closer to completing its $87M “Dream of Flight” terminal renovation.

“It’s always that first impression and last impression, and we want to set that tone when they come here, so they have a great experience when they’re in the State of New Mexico,” said Richard McCurly, director of aviation for Albuquerque International Sunport.

Officials with the Sunport said the addition of the space will allow travelers to get past security checkpoints faster than before. The new TSA will offer eight different lanes and have an increased line capacity of around 50%. City officials said the large price tag behind the project is funded through revenue earned by Sunport.

“This is not taxpayer money or budget money,” said Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller. “This actually is revenue from the airport itself. So, the amazing thing is we’re able to do this without taking away from anything.”

However, they’re not done. This new addition is the first phase to be completed in the project, with even more expansion expected in the coming weeks.

“Over the next month, we’ll see the rest of the TSA are open up,” Manriquez explained. “We do have a temporary recompose area just passed the screening equipment, the permanent recompose area. That’s going to have some very nice furniture; more comfortable places for people to sit.”

Project officials said this area is expected to open up around the same time when the new food hall opens up. That will begin sometime of fall next year and into early 2025.

“A lot of changes to come,” Manriquez commented.