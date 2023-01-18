ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you are traveling this month you might see some renovations being done at the Albuquerque International Sunport. Innovation and Commercial Development Manager, Manny Manriques explained their plans for a new and improved Sunport.

They started construction and renovations this month. Although the renovations will not be completely done until the end of 2024 they want to make it as easy and accessible to all the people who will be traveling during their renovation. Passengers will begin to see temporary walls along the corridor on the third level. That will be blocking and expanding where all the concession stands are currently.

TSA will also be moving north on the third level and there will be a food hall installed right where the TSA is located. Manriques, explain that travelers want to get through TSA fast and be stress-free, and what better way than having them enjoy a new food hall to relax and wait for their flight? Manriques said that although there will be renovations happening travelers should not be worried about delays when arriving at the airport. He says TSA should be working the same.

For more information visit abqsunportbiz.com.