ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down on crime downtown after installing seven advanced cameras along Central. The department says they are also looking to partner with several businesses and use their cameras to help keep a closer eye on crime.

“Why Central? Well that’s our entertainment corridor as we were thinking about trying to start the smart cities and what made sense. This is where we are hoping to draw the community. We want them to come down and feel safe,” said APD Real Time Crime Commander, Mark Torres.

The seven cameras have been installed at the intersections along Central between first and seventh street. It allows the department to zoom in on a scene or a suspect from several blocks away, giving them a clearer picture. The department hopes businesses and residents will also help them make things safer by registering their surveillance cameras to the real time crime center.

Right now, the city has a network of more than 900 surveillance cameras across the city and businesses say they’re all for it. “Hopefully they’ll be able to catch some of these predators, business predators that are causing us business owners a lot of damage. Camera setup would give me peace of mind knowing that people’s actions are being watched,” said Downtown Business Owner, Chris Morales.

Torres says they currently have about 132 residents and businesses on board sharing their surveillance cameras and encourage others to do the same. APD says they are looking to install more cameras throughout the city. They are just looking at data to see where they are needed the most.