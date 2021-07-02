Albuquerque initiative makes energy-efficient upgrades to homes in International District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new sustainability initiative is hoping to help homeowners who are struggling to pay their basic utility bills. The city is going around the International District offering free energy audits to qualifying homeowners.

It’s all part of their Community Energy Efficient project. After the audit, upgrades like insulation and heating-cooling system replacements or window replacements could be done to the home.

The goal is to make their home more energy-efficient and safe. “We learned that the people there had sacrificed food, medicine, and medical care in order to pay their utility bills. So when we work to reduce the cost of energy, we’re also reducing emissions and in addition to that, we are improving the health, safety, and comfort of homes,” said CEO of Prosperity Works Ona Porter.

The Albuquerque City Council set aside $100,000 for the project. They’re working with Prosperity Works, Energy Works, and the Southwest Energy Efficient Project.