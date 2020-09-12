Albuquerque in the running for development grant

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

City issues shutdown notice for contractors in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County due to blowing dust Sept. 8, 2020.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque announced Saturday it is in the running to be awarded $25 million in Opportunity Zone investment capital from Arctaris Impact Investors. The Boston-based group is expected to choose at least 10 locations across the country for the funding.

The Arctaris Place-Based Opportunity Zone investment initiative seeks proposals identifying local projects that promote economic development in low to moderate income communities in qualifying census tracts. The city’s proposal focuses on enhancing the Rail Trail, a multimodal public art esplanade located in the Downtown Opportunity Zone.

The Arctaris Opportunity Zone Fund was launched in 2019 with the intent to invest across the over 8.700 Opportunity Zones in all 50 states and U.S. territories. Awards are anticipated to be announced by June 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss