ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque residents struggling to pay their rent can once again seek help. The Albuquerque Housing Authority is collecting applications from people who previously applied but did not initially receive funding.

Once screened, recipients are selected at random depending on how much money is available. They are accepting pre-applications for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program through September 30. The authority says they’re currently helping 3,600 households. Three of its projects are nearly complete.