Albuquerque house flippers taking on more nuisance properties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nuisance properties are all over Albuquerque, and the city has been working really hard to get them either fixed up or torn down. So far, they’ve seen an upward trend of people buying unlivable homes and turning them around.

“From the start, we’ve pretty much, like I said, gutted everything. There was pretty terrible kitchen appliances, things like that,” said contractor Adam Thierjung.

The house Thierjung is fixing up along Indian School near Pennysylvania needed a lot of work.

“Everything was boarded up. You know, from the windows to the doors. And even then, there was still breaking and enterings, things of that nature,” Thierjung said.

The home has been vacant for years. KRQE News 13 shot the nuisance property in 2018 and it was in bad shape. Neighbors couldn’t stand to look at it.

“That house… sometimes you want to avoid what’s ugly,” said neighbor Diana Segara.

But now, as Thierjung breathes new life into the home, it’s no longer a sight for sore eyes.

“They are doing such a good job on it, I am now looking at the house as I go by,” Segara said.

City staff says it’s one of many properties on the up and up.

“From an enforcement standpoint, this is a success story,” said Brennon Williams, director of the city’s planning department.

Williams said in 2019, they saw 170 properties like this one receive a final inspection and come into compliance.

“It helps neighboring properties when there’s that neighborhood pride that goes along with these sorts of things. So, it benefits everybody,” Williams said.

Thierjung said he plans to finish up in about a month, and is flipping it to sell. His team paid back the city $11,000 in leans that were on the property to secure it before they purchased it.

The city said so far this year, nine nuisance properties have come into compliance. There are still just under 300 on the nuisance property list.