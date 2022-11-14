ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hotel Zazz formerly known as the University Lodge is not only getting a new life but some recognition for the progress being made.

The owners at Hotel Zazz say Nob Hill needed a boutique hotel, so they made it themselves. Renovating and renaming the space into what it is now.

Owner, Sharmin Dharas said growing up here she always wanted this incredible playground, so with the help from her two-year-old daughter thats what inspired most of the new designs. There is now a life sized chess board in the courtyard, an outdoor living room and extravagant colors throughout the entire place.

Those are just some of the renovations that earned them a Top Hat award from the New Mexico Hospitality Association just two months into opening.

“Honestly it gave us that energy and motivation and reassurance that we did the right thing and that we’re going forward on the right path,” said Dharas.

That’s not at all, currently in the works is a hidden speakeasy, Dharas’ said in order to find the speakeasy there is a book on the property that tells the story on how to find it. The book is available to buy and all of the proceeds go towards educating women and children around the world.

Dharas’ also said the space is now extremely social media friendly which has become such a huge part for businesses in the past few years.