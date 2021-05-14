Albuquerque hosts parade to celebrate isolated seniors

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new partnership is bringing smiles to seniors who have been isolated because of the pandemic. The city and state ombudsman hosted a senior serenade today for people living in long-term care facilities.

Story continues below

Seniors received flowers and sat outside to watch classic police cars and low riders as they came out to show their support. “This has been a hard time for everyone and we wanted to make sure to do this for the residents to get some entertainment out in the community for them,” Anna Sanchez, director of senior affairs for the City of Albuquerque, said.

Live entertainment from Los Trinos was also playing for the 90 seniors at the event today. The event was in celebration of Older Americans Month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES