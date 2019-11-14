Albuquerque hosts International Western Music conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a style of music as unique and original as the place it comes from, and it’s centered in Albuquerque this week.

The Annual International Western Music Association Conference kicked off Wednesday afternoon. The western genre, which as grown out of country music, is generally acoustic in nature and as one reviewer explains, encompasses the six “L’s” of our part of the United States.

“Its lyrics generally deal with the lives, loves, lore, locale, legend, and legacy of the old and new west,” Rick Huff said.

The International Western Music Association’s annual meeting runs through Sunday at the Hotel Albuquerque. Tickets for concerts and speaking events can be purchased at the door.