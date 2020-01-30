Live Now
Albuquerque hosting Youth Job & Volunteer Fair

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local youth are invited to explore job opportunities in Albuquerque this weekend.

The City of Albuquerque’s Job and Volunteer Fair is geared toward job-seekers ages 14 to 25. They will be able to interview for city jobs like lifeguarding, and volunteering at the BioPark, as well as meet with private employers.

There will also be informational sessions on career-building topics. That’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Convention Center.

For more details, click here.

