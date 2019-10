ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get ready for some fun in the sun with your pooch.

The City of Albuquerque Aquatics Division and Animal Welfare are teaming up to host a dog swim day.

Dogs and their owners are invited out to the Rio Grande Outdoor Pool this Sunday. There will also be an onsite adoption event.

Owners must present valid vaccination records upon check-in. Entry is $5 per dog. The event is from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.