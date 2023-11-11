ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday was Veterans Day, and locals took time out of their day to honor those who served in the military.

Cemetery Event

The Historic Fairview Cemetery held two events.

A total of 550 veterans have been buried at the site since 1881, including soldiers from the Mexican-American War, the Civil War, and the World Wars.

The cemetery held an observance at the new flagpole in the American Legion burial site followed by a moment of silence for fallen soldiers.

A wreath was also placed at the restored monument that honors the “Unknown Dead.”

Parade

People and organizations throughout Albuquerque joined together to march in a parade.

The city’s Office of Military and Veteran Affairs partnered with the United Veterans Council of Greater Albuquerque, the New Mexico Memorial Foundation and the Parks and Rec. Department to put on a parade for those that have served.

The parade started at San Mateo and ended at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial Park.

The Dukes of Albuquerque Concert Band played throughout the morning.