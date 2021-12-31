Albuquerque homicides break record set in 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is breaking records, seeing more than 100 homicides this year. The record was set in 2019, with at least 80 homicides recorded.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, as of Dec. 27 they have a total of 108 homicide cases for the year, and 112 homicide victims. Then, there’s been at least one other homicide reported.

Wednesday evening officers responded to a domestic dispute. When they arrived, they found a man who had be shot to death. The suspect in that case had been detained for questioning, but at last check, no charges had been filed.

APD says the list does not include justifiable homicide or negligent murder, and it could change to reflect investigation updates. Back in October, Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers began offering $2,500 reward for information on the homicides.