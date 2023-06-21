ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – So far, Albuquerque’s homicide count is under-pacing last year’s record-setting numbers. But will the numbers stay down?

Last year – 2022 – the city saw 120 homicides, according to the Albuquerque Police Department (APD). The year before that, there were 110 homicides by the end of the year. So far, it looks like 2023 could bring fewer homicides.

As of mid-June, there have been 46 homicides this year, according to APD. By this time last year, there were 56 homicides.

“We tend to see peaks and valleys when it comes to homicides,” APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos told KRQE News 13. “When homicides spiked in 2021 and 2022, those historical increases appeared to coincide with similar historical increases in major cities across the country.”

Story Continues Below

KRQE News 13’s tracking of 2023 homicides based on police data and press releases.

The lower numbers this year, Gallegos said, seem to coincide with a nationwide decrease in homicide numbers, at least during the first three months of 2023. But APD has also been focusing on tackling factors that relate to homicides.

“We continue to focus on shootings – both fatal and non-fatal – and utilizing technology to tackle the larger problem of gun violence,” Gallegos said. “Guns are more available than ever, and the percentage of homicides involving firearms continues to rise. Disputes, such as those involving domestic violence, road rage, low-level drug deals and confrontations within homeless communities, escalate quickly if there is a firearm involved.”

Gallegos says they’ve also reworked their investigation process. “Picking up from the record number of solved homicide cases last year, our detectives this year have solved a total of 39 cases (23 of this year’s homicide cases and 16 cases from previous years.) A total of 59 suspects have been charged, arrested, or are deceased,” Gallegos said.