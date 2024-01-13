ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash in a Northeast Heights Neighborhood has left one family with a broken gate, and a driveway full of debris after a car nearly missed their home.

“I don’t know how fast she was going. [It’s a] tremendous amount of damage,” said Eric Neill, owner of the home that the car crashed into.

Neill recalled the moment the car crashed into his home off of Osuna Rd., near Pennsylvania, saying it happened around 2 o’clock Saturday morning.

“I wasn’t expecting to look out the window and see a car,” explained Neill. “So, still waking up, I open the door, and nobody was moving. I didn’t know if there was kids in there; I didn’t know if somebody was injured.”

According to the police report, a driver was headed west on Osuna Rd., crossed the median, and drove through Neill’s property gate. The driver landed in the front lawn, just yards away from Neill’s home.

“I called the paramedics,” Neill said. “She seemed to be okay; she refused treatment.”

In addition to Neill’s gate, two mailboxes and some road signs were destroyed. An electrical box containing his internet wires was also damaged.

“I mean that’s over five grand,” said Neill.

Police said the driver alleged she fell asleep at the wheel and did not remember how she crashed. However, the responding officer claimed he could smell alcohol on her breath. She agreed to a sobriety test and performed poorly, police claimed.

“She did a sobriety test, left in handcuffs, and the other one was getting information from me,” Neill added.

After being arrested, the driver was taken to the Prisoner Transport Center where she provided law enforcement with two breath samples. She blew at, or above the legal limit. The driver was then transported to a Lovelace hospital, where she was medically cleared. She was processed and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) a short time later.

“Luckily nobody got hurt, and she didn’t end up in the house which she would’ve if we didn’t have a fence, she would’ve been in our living room,” Neill explained.

Neill said speeding and running stop signs is a continued problem off Osuna, near the Arroyo Del Oso Golf Course. He cited a deadly 2016 car crash that killed three which also involved alcohol. That crash happened just yards away from Neill’s home.