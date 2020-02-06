Albuquerque home on the market broken into

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves have found a way to break into homes using the homeowner’s own key.

Kim Beers is a realtor for Urban Realty Group. She said she was shocked to find her client’s home near Unser and Dellyne damaged and without the refrigerator and washing machine.

Beers said they made every precaution to secure the vacant home and used a state of the art lockbox on the front door to store the keys for the real estate agents to show the home.

But the thieves still figured out a way to crack it.

“This is not something you can just break in with a hammer,” said Beers. “It might’ve taken them a day or two to figure out how to open it or maybe they hacked into the box if they’re tech-savvy.”

Beers said neighbors told her the crime happened on Saturday in broad daylight. When they saw a red truck in the driveway with some appliances in it then drove away.

Beers said they have since re-keyed the home and have gotten a new lockbox.

The crime was reported to the police. There is no surveillance video of the incident.