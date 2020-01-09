Albuquerque home burglars steal ashes of late wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque has its share of home burglaries, and burglars took advantage of an 87-year-old man. He said what they took is all he had left of his late wife.

“I love them all, I don’t have a favorite,” said Tony Trezza. He takes a trip down memory lane as he points out pictures of his late wife, June.

“We had a good life,” said Trezza. “We have four kids, three boys and one girl. June was a very…she was different. She had many interests. She was well educated, she was involved in helping other people.”

They were married for 66 years before she died in 2019. Trezza kept her ashes in a brown leather jewelry box. But Tuesday afternoon when he returned home, his front gate, door and windows were open.

“They probably thought it was either money or jewelry,” said Trezza.

Her ashes were gone along with his wedding ring, college ring, a pistol and a rifle.

“I’d like to tell them I’m very, very sad about what they did and why they did it,” said Trezza.

For Trezza, the burglary took more than just things, they took away June.

“We have to just pray that we’ll get her ashes back,” said Trezza.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Albuquerque Police about the burglary but did not hear back.