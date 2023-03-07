ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s new fire chief has been formally promoted to her new position by Mayor Tim Keller. Chief Emily Jaramillo was among the 29 Albuquerque Fire Rescue firefighters to move up the ranks during a recent promotion ceremony on Mar. 7 at the Sid Cutter Pilots’ Pavillion.

Jaramillo is the first woman to ever lead the department in its 123-year history. “I would not be here today without all the people in my life both personally and professionally who believed in me and helped me navigate a career in a field with less than 5% women,” said Jaramillo.

Jaramillo has worked with AFR since 2005 and became its Deputy Chief of Emergency Services in 2018. “There is something sacred about being the first female fire chief, and I want to ensure I am not the last. From the moment that I set foot in the Fire Academy, I had countless mentors that helped encourage and guide me to better the department and achieve my own professional goals,” said Fire Chief Emily Jaramillo.

“Emily Jaramillo is a proven leader within AFR. She has demonstrated skill, integrity, and an unparalleled knowledge of the department and its values,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “Albuquerque stands behind Chief Jaramillo as she takes on this new command, makes history in our city, and continues to guide AFR on its course of excellence.”