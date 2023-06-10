ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday marked the City of Albuquerque’s pride celebration, one of the oldest in the country, with festivities lasting all day. A time-honored tradition in Albuquerque was back again with a wave of color.

“We are here to honor those individuals of the past but also to honor those of the future of those here in Albuquerque, especially those in the LGBTQ+ community,” said Dr. P.J. Sedillo, the archivist for Albuquerque Pride.

The city held its first pride celebration back in 1977, where more than 100 people marched. Flash-forward to the present, more than 30,000 joining in on the festivities. According to organizers, it is the fifth oldest pride festival in the country.

This year’s events kicked off with a parade in historic Nob Hill.

“We are all humans. We just want to be treated with respect. We just respect; that’s why this day is so important,” said Dr. Sedillo.

Later, another pride celebration was held at Balloon Fiesta Park. However, some people had to wait nearly an hour to get in, but they said that wasn’t going to stop them.

“This is my first time actually here at Pride. I just came here to have fun with my friends,” said one group.

Two stages had been set up for live performances as well as the pride archives, art exhibits, and vendors. Some people who came outs said it’s a way to be seen and celebrate who they are.

“It shows that the LGBTQ community is part of your community. I, myself, am bisexual, so it always makes me really excited to come out to the pride event, seeing everyone giving love, feeling love,” said Nichole Harwood, the owner of What’s New In ABQ.

Pride events are still happening, an event is being held after the fest at the historic Lobo Theater, and on Sunday, a brunch will be held at noon at Hallow Spirits in Downtown.