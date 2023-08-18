ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In order for New Mexico to adopt new clean air regulations on vehicle manufacturers, both the state and the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board need to approve the proposed emissions standards, according to Albuquerque’s environmental health department. Now, officials are scheduling a hearing to consider the proposal.

The proposed regulations would push automakers to deliver zero-emissions vehicles to the state. The rules would require 82% of new passenger cars and trucks sold in New Mexico to have zero tailpipe emissions by 2032.

The Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Air Quality Control Board and the Environmental Improvement Board will hold a joint hearing on the proposal on November 13, 2023, beginning at 9:00 a.m. and continuing through November 16, 2023. More details on how to participate are expected at least 30 days before the hearing.

Public comments on the proposed rules can be emailed to Morgan Allen Smith, the city’s air quality regulation development coordinator, at morgansmith@cabq.gov. Details on the proposal can be found online at this link.