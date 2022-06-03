ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The city of Albuquerque is setting a national example when it comes to embracing lowrider culture. The city is hosting the second annual Cruising Community Policing Conference which brings in leaders from police departments around the country. During the five-day conference, they are discussing ways to connect law enforcement to these communities in a positive way.

Councilor Klarissa Peña, who has been a vocal advocate for the cruising community, says Albuquerque leads the way with its effort to destigmatize cruising. She says since Albuquerque repealed its anti-cruising ordinance a few years ago, the idea has gained traction in other cities like Sacramento which repealed its cruising ban last week. “Through this word of mouth, they were saying we heard about Albuquerque and they repealed theirs, and they built the APD lowrider, and we want one, so it’s pretty exciting said Peña.

Pens says the conference has seen double the turnout from last year. It runs through June 5.