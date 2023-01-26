ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is hosting its Annual Youth Job and Volunteer Fair. It takes place in February.

Anyone between the ages of 14 and 25 will get the opportunity to explore different job and volunteer positions.

Positions include lifeguards, Balloon Fiesta staff, community center recreation leader, and more.

The event is scheduled for February 4 at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People are asked to register ahead of time.

To see more information, visit the city’s website.