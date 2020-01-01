Albuquerque hit and run caught on camera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The day after Christmas, a local Albuquerque business got a surprise they never wanted, a dangerous hit and run and they caught it on camera.

“We probably have over 15 different sandwiches, probably our most favorite one is the Albuquerque turkey,” said Louie Pino.

Pino owns The Sandwich Company. They’ve run their business off Carlisle and Candelaria for more than 20 years. But when their store was closed the day after Christmas, their surveillance cameras sent them an unusual notification.

“My son got a message saying there was motion detected outside,” said Pino

Their cameras captured this: a red van driving on the opposite side of the road on Carlisle and drove right into Pino’s company vans. The damage was far from over, the red van reverses but hits the building and then, once again rams into the parked van. The red van finally pulls away without doing any more damage and speeds off.

“It was like a movie to me,” said Pino. “Like a movie made with special effects and so forth.”

Pino said the hit and run damaged all three vans.

“The side panels and of course this thing is busted up and not to mention some of the oil stuff,” said Pino. “Chain reaction, one hitting the other one, then the second one then hitting the third one, cost extensive damage on all three vans.”

He has no clue who the driver is, but hopes to find them.

“Unbelievable, it was really unbelievable,” said Pino. “I was hoping somebody will recognize the driver of the vehicle and they need to be held accountable.”

The owners are offering a $500 reward to anyone with information that helps catch this hit and runner. Pino adds that a witness saw the crash and reported it to police. Their store will be opening Thursday.