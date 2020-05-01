Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce partners with Twisters for ‘Feed the Front Lines’ initiative

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the coronavirus outbreak, many organizations have stepped and partnered with one another to help those in need. One of those partnerships is between the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and Twisters who launched the Feed the Front Lines initiative.

KRQE News 13 anchor David Romero spoke with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce’s Director of Membership & Events, Shannon Jacques to discuss the initiative and how it’s making such a big difference within the community.

(courtesy AHCC)

In 1975, the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce was established by 14 members of the Hispanic business community as an organization that’s focused on improving education and economic development opportunities in the city and throughout the state. Currently, the AHCC is made up of about 1,200 business owners, professionals, and entrepreneurs.

The Feed the Front Lines initiative was started to take care of first responders and medical personnel who are taking care of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce and Twisters would like to thank everyone who puts themselves at risk every day to keep the community safe.

Shannon explains that the AHCC reached out to their membership in the community for funds to feed first responders. Twisters will provide the food for the program at a discounted rate and the Duke City Gladiators also joined the initiative to deliver the food to workers.

If you are interested in joining the initiative reach out to Shannon on her cell at 505-401-4882. For additional information on AHCC, visit the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce website.