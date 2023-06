ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce Foundation is awarding over $100,000 in scholarships to students across the region. The foundation’s Excellence in Education program will be awarding 91 scholarships in total for students higher education.

Five select students will also be presented memorial scholarships in honor of esteemed chamber members. The scholarships will be presented Thursday at the Hispano Chamber Campus.