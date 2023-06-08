Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce is celebrating its annual Buen Vecinos Golf Classic. Improving economic development, opportunities, and education in Albuquerque and throughout the Land of Enchantment is the mission of the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce. They are a community of one thousand business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals all of whom are committed to supporting small businesses and empowering individuals through economic growth and wealth creation.

Buen Vecinos is an innovative fundraising program launched by the Hispano Chamber of Commerce, dedicated to supporting the growth and development of businesses and non-profit organizations within our community.

The chamber invites the community to come out for their annual Buen Vecinos Golf Classic. They will be teeing off at Top Golf: 1600 Desert Surf Cir NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107, to support their fellow local business owners and members of the Hispano Chamber. To register or to find out more visit ahcnm.org.