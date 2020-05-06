Albuquerque High School to perform live play online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ban on mass gatherings isn’t stopping the Albuquerque High School Drama Department from making sure the show still goes on.

The department was ready to debut a play it was working on the week school closed. That’s when AHS alumni and director, Joaquín Madrid Larrañaga, came up with a plan.

“I was trying to think about the differences between play and film and TV and really what makes theatre, theatre and how we could do that in a virtual, distance format. So, I came up with the idea of doing a live, live-streamed, theatre piece,” said Larrañaga.

He reached out to AHS student director, Michael Feller, who got on board. “At first, I was kind of overwhelmed, because I’ve never done anything like it,” Feller said. “It was very interesting but I was kind of overwhelmed because I didn’t know how we would even go about that. But, I was intrigued which is why I’m doing it.”

Instead of performing on stage in front of a packed theater, the student cast will be performing online. They are performing, “Do You Read Me?”, a comedy set on Mars. It’s also written especially for actors to perform via video chat. The cast and crew are rehearsing over Zoom and are using whatever they have in their homes to create the right sets and costumes.

While it’s unconventional, students shared how theater is a great outlet during the pandemic.

“It was getting a little sad during quarantine not being able to hang out with people, not being able to talk to people, and now it’s like I get to interact with people every day for at least two hours, and it just gives me something to look forward to,” Samantha Landavazo, an APS student who plays Dr. Weaver, said.

“Right now especially, we’re all cooped up in our homes and things. And I think that there’s not a lot of interaction with people. You can Facetime your friends and stuff, but we don’t get that usual social interaction. And so, being in a play and reacting to other people’s lines and things it, like, sort of reenacts going out with friends and things along those lines,” said Skye West, an AHS student who plays Karen.

Putting on a live, virtual play comes with its challenges like not being together and technology not cooperating. “When you’re in the theater you can do blocking. So, you can tell the actors where to stand on stage and like, just what to do on the stage, but in this, you can’t really have blocking. So, I think that’s like a huge factor,” Maria Bellew, AHS student co-producer, said.

“One of the biggest reasons I just didn’t want to record a show, I wanted to do it live because the risk factor is still there. The actors can still mess up, we can still have technical issues. All of these risks are very real and that’s one of the reasons I find theater so enticing,” Larrañaga said.

The play is streaming for free on YouTube on May 15, 2020 at 7 p.m. Donations will be accepted with the money going towards student scholarships.

To watch the play visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Shw7_HbsLy8&feature=youtu.be.