ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools high school students are organizing food drives in their individual communities to benefit more than 2,500 homeless students currently enrolled in the district.

APS said donations to the McKinney-Vento Warehouse are down significantly from years past, but the demand for donations continues to grow. Community members are asked to deliver non-perishable donations to the APS Alice and Bruce King Educational Complex, also known as APS City Center, on Saturday between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. The complex is located at 6400 Uptown Blvd. NE.

Each school team gathered donations from individuals, businesses, and community organizations. On Saturday, Students will come together to combine, load, and pack their donations into a large moving truck that will transport the food to the McKinney-Vento Warehouse. The food will later be distributed to families in need.

Last year, more than 3,700 APS students representing every school in the district accessed services provided by the McKinney-Vento program, according to APS. The list of the most needed non-perishable food items can be found here.