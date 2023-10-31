ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fewer than 300 high school seniors in the world have received a perfect score on their advanced placement exam. One of those students is right here in Albuquerque.

Sinahi Oaxaca is the first student at Albuquerque High School to get a perfect score on her Advance Placement Spanish Language and Culture exam. Oaxaca is an Albuquerque native and has been part of the APS Bilingual Program since she was in Elementary School.

Oaxaca decided to take the AP exam for a chance to get college credit. “My teacher Mr. Soto he would just give us assignments that were related to tests or like to questions that would be on the test so for example we would do a lot of multiple choice, a lot of reading and I think just throughout the year we were preparing with the types of assignments that we would do,” said Oaxaca.

After preparing for a year she finally took the test in May all of her studying paid off. She got a perfect score, receiving every possible point. Albuquerque High School Bilingual Coordinator Fabiola Espinoza said everyone at the school is proud of Oaxaca because it’s something that’s never been done before.

On top of that perfect score she also passed her AP World History Exam, AP U.S. History Exam and AP Calculus Exam, that means she’ll be starting college with credits for each of those courses.