ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Heritage Farm at the Botanic Gardens is now closed as crews work on renovations. The projected price of those updates is in the millions.

Plans include adding and expanding the animal barns upgrading the fields and improving walking paths and parking lot.

“Food and farming are deeply rooted in New Mexico’s culture, and the Heritage Farm shares that special history with visitors at the Botanic Garden,” said Mayor Tim Keller. “The renovations will make this unique space even better for guests and the animals that live here.”

The city also wants to add a new electric train that can transport passengers around a one-mile loop in 15 minutes.

The city said the renovations should be done in about a year. The project will cost $12.2 million.