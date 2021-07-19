Albuquerque hearing officer denies Manny Gonzales’ appeal for public financing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales’ appeal for public financing was denied Monday. The Albuquerque city clerk’s office denied Gonzales’s mayoral campaign more than $600,000 in public financing after ruling that several required public contributions handed in were fraudulent. City hearing officer Ripley Harwood upheld that ruling Monday.

Related Coverage:

“I reject the argument that ‘this happens in every campaign.’ It should not happen in any campaign, and I reject the corollary notion that some level of fraud and falsification is tolerable or okay. In my view, the Clerk has the right and the duty to deny participating candidate certification whenever fraud or falsification is discovered, without the need to first quantify it,” Harwood stated.

Sheriff Gonzales can still fight the ruling in court. This is a developing story.